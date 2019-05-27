Musa killing: Several educational institutions remain closed

Classes at several educational institutions in remained suspended on Monday to thwart student protests following the killing of Zakir Musa, the of an affiliate, in an encounter in district last week, officials said.

While many schools conducted normal operations till Class 10, all higher secondary schools and degree colleges in Srinagar, and districts remained suspended as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Classes were also suspended in colleges and higher secondary schools of town, Sopore and Pattan in district, and some in district, they said.

The teaching was suspended in degree colleges and four higher secondary schools -- two in and one each in Sumbal and Hajin area -- of district, they said.

In district, classes in degree colleges and higher secondary schools of and Bijbehara towns was suspended on Monday. In Kulgam, classes remained suspended in all degree colleges and at higher secondary school Nehama, the officials said.

All schools and colleges remained closed in south Kashmir's district, while the classes remained suspended at the and Technology (IUST), Awantipora.

Musa, the of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with the Al-Qaeda, was trapped on Thursday after the security forces launched a in a village in Tral area. The encounter ended on Friday with Musa's killing.

The authorities ordered closure of all schools and colleges across as a precautionary measure and clamped curfew in parts of the Valley.

