France extends complete solidarity with India in fight against terrorism

Friday extended its complete solidarity with in the fight against in all its forms, as it welcomed the easing of tensions between and and the release the IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

"I welcome the easing of tensions between and as well as the release of the pilot detained in I hail the two governments' choice of restraint and responsibility and urge them to resume bilateral dialogue," French said.

France, which is assuming the presidency of the Security Council from Friday, will do its utmost so that those responsible for the terrible attack in Pulwama are sanctioned, he said.

reiterated its complete solidarity with India in the fight against in all its forms.

The US, the UK and on Wednesday moved a fresh proposal in the to designate Pakistan-based terror group chief as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

The will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)