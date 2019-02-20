Pak actor Fawad Khan booked after wife refuses anti-polio drops for daughter

An FIR has been registered against Pakistani Fawad after his wife refused to administer anti-polio drops to their daughter.

The Police took the action on a written complaint of the polio team, which visited the residence of the film star where his wife "resisted and then misbehaved with the team".

is one of the three countries in the world, along with and Nigeria, that suffers from endemic polio. Polio virus can cause paralysis or death.

According to the FIR, Khan's wife refused to get administered polio drops to her minor daughter and also hurled threats and misbehaved with the polio team. The of the family also treated the visiting team roughly.

"Khan's wife did not give any plausible reason for not getting her daughter administered polio drops. Either it is complete ignorance on the part of her or being a celebrity, showing no respect to the polio workers. This is highly condemnable behaviour of a celebrity family," Muhammad Jamil, a district official, said.

Fawad is currently in for the Super League (PSL) and was not present at home at the time. However, being the of the family, a case was registered against him.

According to Pakistani law, in addition to fine, a person has to face imprisonment up to two years for failing to administer anti-polio drops to their children.

Meanwhile, of Prime Minister's Polio taskforce tweeted, "Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child.

