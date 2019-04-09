JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cold plasma shows potential to kill 99.9% of airborne viruses: Study
Business Standard

SC dismisses Congress leader's plea seeking stay on PM Modi biopic

It said even if the film is released on April 11, it will be appropriate for him to seek a redressal from the Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi film, vivek oberoi

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The apex court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film as the plea is "premature" as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.
 

It said even if the film is released on April 11, as claimed by the Congress activist, it will be appropriate for him to seek a redressal from the Election Commission.

"We, therefore do not consider it fit to entertain the petition", a bench comprising Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU