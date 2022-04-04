PM Modi congratulates composer Ricky Kej for 'Best new album' Grammy

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, for winning Grammy and expressed his best wishes to him.
Kej has won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides'.
The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.
