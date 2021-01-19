Remarkable grit: Modi hails India's historic win against Australia

-
ALSO READ
Handloom Day: PM asks people to be vocal for efforts of local artisans
3 Madhya Pradesh street vendors to speak to PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday
PM Modi impressed with increase in country's leopard population
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
Like other products, Indian media also needs to go global: PM Narendra Modi
-
Lauding the Indian cricket team for its glorious win against Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout.
"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted soon after India defeated Australia in Brisbane.
India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor