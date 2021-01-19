JUST IN
IND vs AUS: BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus for triumphant Indian team
Business Standard

Remarkable grit: Modi hails India's historic win against Australia

India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant leads India to historic Test win at Brisbane. Photo: @cricketcomau

Lauding the Indian cricket team for its glorious win against Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout.

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted soon after India defeated Australia in Brisbane.

India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 19 2021. 14:21 IST

