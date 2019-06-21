PM Modi to attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27-29: MEA

will attend the summit in in from June 27 to 29, the (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA announced that former would be India's Sherpa at the meet.

"This would be the sixth time that Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date," Kumar said.

members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)