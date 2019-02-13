PM's defence on pricing of Rafale deal demolished: Rahul

Stepping up his attack on over the Rafale issue, on Wednesday cited a media report to claim that the PM's argument of better pricing and faster delivery of the jets to defend the deal has been "demolished".

His attack came after a report in which claimed that the Rafale deal was not on"better terms" than the UPA-era offer.

"The PM defended his personal RAFALE bypass deal on 2 counts: 1. Better Price



2. Faster Delivery. Both have been demolished by the revelations in today," he tweeted.

The government has in the past rejected all such allegations and claims against the deal.

Three senior officials who were the domain experts on the seven-member Indian Negotiating Team (INT) came to a "well-substantiated and clear conclusion" that the government's new Rafale deal for 36 flyaway was not on "better terms" than the offer made by Dassault during the procurement process for 126 under the United Progressive Alliance government, the report in said.

Citing the report, Congress' said the "theft has been caught".

Surjewala highlighted four points citing the report -- price of 36 Rafale jets was 55 per cent higher than the UPA-era offer, loss incurred by not taking 25 per cent discount for Rafale as offered by Eurofighter, and sovereign guarantee waived, and no for 10 years with escalation cost to be paid.

The Congress' attack came a day after, Gandhi accused the of "treason" and violating the by acting as Anil Ambani's "middleman" in the Rafale jet contract, citing an email to claim the was aware of the deal days before and finalised it.

The BJP, however, had rejected the charge, saying the email purportedly by an referred to a helicopter deal and not Rafale.

Reliance Defence, in a statement, also refuted Gandhi's allegation saying the "proposed MoU" mentioned in the email referred to its cooperation with Helicopter.

