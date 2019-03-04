PM unable to handle Pakistan, how can he take care of Delhi Police: Kejriwal

Demanding full statehood for Delhi, Monday took a dig at Narendra Modi, saying when he is unable to handle then how can he be expected to take care of the Police.

He said if gets full statehood then police officials will listen to MLAs and the people.

"I have asked the to give me the charge of the Police but he (PM) says he will take care of it," the (AAP) national convenor said.

" Modi is not able to handle Pakistan, how can he be expected to handle the Delhi Police," Kejriwal said at an inaugural function for development works in Burari.

Accusing the Centre of creating hurdles for Delhi's development, he claimed that he faced several obstructions at various stages to get clearances from the central government.

The people of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Income Tax and receive only Rs 325 crore from the Centre, the claimed.

"Why should we pay so much and get so less in return. What have Delhiites done to the central government to deserve this. The situation is similar to the time before got Independence.

"First Britishers looted us now the central government is looting us," he said.

The people of Delhi should get special preference in getting admissions in colleges and also in getting jobs, Kejriwal demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)