Fourth incident of PMC depositor death, 'had no funds for surgery'
HDIL's Wadhawans sent to ED custody till October 22 in PMC Bank scam case

The duo had been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with the case earlier this month

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd, being produced in court in Mumbai in connection with the PMC Bank case in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, arrested in connection with the Rs 4,355 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam, were sent to the Enforcement Directorate custody by a special court here on Friday.

Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge P Rajvaidya remanded Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd's (HDIL) chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan and his son in ED custody till October 22.

The duo had been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with the case earlier this month.
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 18:50 IST

