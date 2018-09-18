PNB fraud: ED seeks to attach Nirav Modi's foreign assets worth Rs 40 bn

Widening its probe, the (ED) has zeroed in on foreign assets worth about Rs 40 billion of absconding for quick attachment under the law in connection with the alleged $2 billion PNB case.

Officials said the agency has got issued a number of judicial requests (Letters Rogatories), and with a few being in the pipeline, from a local court in to be sent to countries like the US, UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong and for attachment of immovable properties likes houses and villas and accounts of and his family.

The agency, they said, had deployed a special team of officers to find out these assets located in the foreign shores and after getting official inputs, it has now begun the action to attach them under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Act (PMLA) soon, with help from foreign authorities.

The estimated value of these about two dozen assets is approximately Rs 40 billion, they said.

The central probe agency, in the past, has attached assets in and the of America (USA) as part of its PMLA probe in other cases related to frauds.

The identified foreign assets are in the name of Modi, his family members and in some cases in the name of firms that the agency has called "bogus or dummy".

It is understood that some showrooms of the in these countries are under the ED radar which will soon face attachment action.

has been absconding since the alleged fraud, by far the highest in the country in terms of value, came to light early this year and an arrest warrant was recently notified against him even as is working to get him extradited from the United Kingdom, where he was last reported to have been based.

The agency has attached assets worth Rs 700 crore of Modi and his family in the country till now.

It has also filed a charge sheet against him alleging that he laundered and diverted over Rs 6,400 crore of funds abroad to dummy companies that were under his and his families' control.

A total of 24 accused were listed in the charge sheet, filed under section 45 of the PMLA, including Nirav Modi, his father Deepak Modi, brother Neeshal Modi, sister Purvi Modi, and the jewellers' firms--Ms Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds and Diamonds R Us.

"These firms and Modi's Firestar group of companies had fraudulently obtained Rs 6,498 crore through Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued by the Punjab National Bank, Brady House branch in Mumbai," the central probe agency had said in a statement.

The funds so obtained, it said, by the three firms were "partly utilised for payment to various overseas companies and also for offsetting earlier LOUs".

"It was revealed during investigation that the payments were made to 17 overseas entities in Hong Kong, and the USA since 2011 in the guise of export and import," the agency said in its charge sheet.

The ED had registered an FIR, called the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), in this instance on February 14.

The CBI had also filed two charge sheets in this case early this month, one against Nirav Modi and the other against his uncle who is absconding in the same case --

Nirav Modi and others are being probed under various criminal laws after the came to light this year following a complaint by the (PNB) that they allegedly cheated the to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

Both Nirav Modi and Choksi are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

Choksi is reported to have recently taken the citizenship of Antigua, a nation, and has begun extradition proceedings against him too.