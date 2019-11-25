Police action against Cong demonstrators rocks both Houses in

Both Houses of the legislature in Bihar were plunged into turmoil on Monday over police crack- down on a Congress demonstration here on the previous day, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day in the state Assembly with very little business transacted.

In the Legislative Council, the proceedings took place in the midst of persistent shouting of slogans by leaders of the Congress and its ally the RJD leading to a furious Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi charging the opposition MLCs with "spreading a lie" that lathi charge had taken place and demonstrators sustained injuries.

In the assembly, Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary adjourned the house for the day within less than 30 minutes of assembling at 2 P.M. for the post-lunch session.

MLAs of the Congress and other opposition parties like the RJD and CPI(ML) continuously raised slogans condemning alleged police excesses on those who took part in the "Jan Vedana" march taken out by the grand old party here in protest against "anti-people policies" of the Narendra Modi government.

RJD MLA Lalit Yadav also voiced protest against the Speaker not taking up the adjournment motion that he had moved to press the demand for parity in wages being paid to "niyojit" (hired on contract but later regularized) and "regular" teachers.

The regular teachers have been recruited through the state public service commission and getting remuneration in accordance with the recommendations of the latest Pay Commission.

Chaudhary told Yadav that the ruckus created by opposition MLAs, including those of his party, was to be blamed for his adjournment motion not being taken up since their unruly behavior in the first half had not allowed the house to function till the Zero Hour.

Before Chaudhary adjourned proceedings till Tuesday, an appropriation bill was passed by the assembly through voice vote.

In the legislative council, Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra who was among the demonstrators to have been detained by the police the previous day and RJD MLC Ram Chandra Purve led the opposition charge against the governments "attempt to muzzle democratic protests".

Mishra highlighted the fact that those who had participated in the march included state Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and himself, both members of this august house (legislative council).

At one point of time, Sushil Kumar Modi rose in his seat and said "you all are enacting a drama, falsely alleging that lathi charge had taken place and people were injured. I challenge you to show a single bruise on the person of any of the protestors".

Deputy Chairman Haroon Rashid refused to take up the adjournment motion moved by the opposition parties on the issue and the proceedings were drowned in shouting of slogans.

