Police arrest a 20-year-old man for murdering another person

The police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly murdering another person, who wanted to marry his wife in west Delhi's area, officials said Tuesday.

The accused himself called the police after killing the victim to mislead the investigation, they said.

According to a senior police officer, they received information on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday that a body was lying on the railway track near Phatak in Rama Road.

The police rushed to the spot where they met Gulkesh. The accused cooked up a false story that someone has killed the man, identified as Dalbir, a resident of Inderlok and thrown his body on the track, police said.

Police found one leg of the deceased on the spot where Gulkesh was standing while the remaining body were found about an kilometer ahead on the railway track.

During investigation, when police questioned Gulkesh regarding the blood stains found on his clothes. He could not give satisfactory answers to the queries, police said.

"Gulkesh later broke down and accepted his crime. He disclosed that he had an illicit relation with Dalbir's wife (name changed) and wanted to marry her," of Police (West) said.

Pooja, although, liked him but did not want to marry him. In order to get married with Pooja, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Dalbir, police said.

Gulkesh said he called on Monday evening and asked him to go towards the railway track. When they were walking near the track, Gulkesh attacked with a brick and knocked him unconscious, Bhardwaj said.

Gulkesh then threw him on the track and called police. He also informed about the incident, they added.

