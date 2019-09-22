Police attach properties of absconding RJD MLA Arun Yadav

Police in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday attached the properties of RJD MLA Arun Yadav, who is absconding in connection with a case of sexual abuse of a minor girl, a senior police officer said.

The process of attaching the Sandes RJD MLA's property at his native village Lasarhi began this morning amid tight security, the officer said.

"The properties belonged to MLA Arun Yadav located at his native village Lasarhi were attached today," Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Nitin Kumar said.

The move comes days after District and Sessions Judge R K Singh, who holds the charge of special POCSO court, issued the NBW against Yadav following an application filed by the district police.

The POCSO court had on September 13 issued a non- bailable warrant against the sitting RJD MLA in the sexual abuse case.

The ASP said that the MLA has been absconding ever since an NBW was issued against him in the case besides a notice for attachment of properties was pasted on his house on the court's directive.

Police carried out the attachment of Yadav's properties amid tight security after the court had yesterday issued an order in this regard, the ASP said.

The 12-year-old girl had alleged that a woman named Anita Devi took her to Patna on the pretext of getting her good education and employment, police said.

In her FIR lodged in July, the girl claimed that she was lodged in a rented house in Patna by Anita Devi and from where they used to send her and other girls of her age to clients, the police said.

Anita Devi had worked as a domestic help at the residence of the RJD MLA and his associate Chhotu.

The girl in her statement recorded under Section 164 of Crpc had claimed that Yadav's official residence was among the places where she was sent and sexually abused, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)