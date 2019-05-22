Police bust hideout in Rajouri, 4 AK rifles among 15 weapons recovered

-
ALSO READ
Pak shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri
Police seize 23 vehicles, fine 40 drivers for traffic rule violations in Rajouri
Soldier killed as Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri
Indian, Pakistani troops exchange heavy fire on LoC
Pak troops shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch
-
In a significant anti-terror operation, the police Wednesday bust a major militant hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered 15 weapons including three AK 47 and one AK 56 rifles from there.
Acting on a tip of existence of a militant hideout in Chatyari forest area of Rajouri, the police launched a search operation deploying several police teams, which cordoned off the entire jungle and conducted an extensive physical search across it through the entire day, said Rajauri's Senior superintendent of police Yougal Manhas.
Following the search, a militant hideout was spotted, he said, adding the police eventually recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from it.
The SSP said recoveries from the hideout include one AK 56 automatic assault rifle, three AK 47 automatic assault rifles, 11 pistols, eight magazines of AK rifles, 21 pistol magazines and two magazines of modified pistols, besides 606 rounds of AK 47 rifles ann 36 of pistols.
Manhas further said it appears the militants had stored the arms and ammunition in the underground hideout with an aim to use the same to carry major terror strikes but their plot has been foiled.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Rajouri police station and investigation taken up.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU