Centre to develop Rs 343-crore eco park in Badarpur

Delhiites will get to experience wildlife safari soon, with the central government Thursday saying a city forest or eco park will be developed at the closed site of Thermal Power Station at a cost of Rs 343 crore.

said the city forest will be provided with unique herbivore and carnivore safari.

Talking to reporters here, Puri said the ecological project will be spread across 884 at the closed site of (NTPC) in

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the is closed since October 15, 2018.

"The city forest or eco park will be developed in 24 months," Puri said.

Development Authority (DDA) said the NTPC will develop an eco-park on its area, which will be handed over to an appropriate agency in consultation with the ministry after development.

Besides, the government will develop 'Bharat Vandana Park' in Dwarka Sector 20 based on the mini- concept, which will have cuisines from different states, an aquarium and recreation zones.

Kapoor said the tentative cost of 'Bharat Vandana Park' is Rs 446 crore and the project will be executed in 24 months.

