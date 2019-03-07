Sheena Bora case transferred to CBI in interest of justice: Ex-Maha principal secy to court

Former Principal (Home) Bhushan Kumar Thursday told a special court here that he had endorsed a proposal to transfer the to the CBI as he found it to be in 'interest of justice'.

Upadhyay, who is currently the of Nagpur, was posted as the principal (Home) in 2015. He had issued a notification for transferring the murder case probe to the CBI.

"I'm aware of the Initially, the case was investigated by Thereafter, the file came to our department (in September 2015) for the transfer of the case to CBI," he said while deposing before special court J C Jagdale.

It was decided by the home ministry that the case should be handed over to the CBI. Accordingly, a notification was issued to this effect, he said.

Responding to the defence advocate's question, said the proposal to transfer the case had come from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in September 2015. It was forwarded by the then DGP

"The proposal was dealt with by me, the then (K P) Bakshi and (Devendra Fadnavis), who held the Home portfolio. I endorsed the proposal as I found it to be in the interest of justice," he said.

Sheena (24) was killed allegedly by her mother with the help of others in a car in April 2012. However, the incident came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested by the police for possessing firearms, disclosed it.

Police had arrested Indrani, her former husband and Rai for allegedly killing Sheena. Later, Indrani's husband and was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

The CBI has claimed that a financial dispute was the reason for the murder.

