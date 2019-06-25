Political leaders from across party lines pay tribute to BJP's Rajasthan chief Madan Lal Saini

Political leaders from across party lines paid floral tribute to at the party's state headquarters here on Tuesday.

Saini (75) died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in He was diagnosed with in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in On Saturday, he was shifted to owing to his deteriorating health and was being treated under the at AIIMS.

Ashok Gehlot, state and deputy Sachin Pilot, Khachariawas and other leaders reached the BJP's state headquarters and paid tribute to Saini.

A large number of BJP leaders, including former Vasundhara Raje, of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former state of the party were among those who were also present in the party office.

Accompanied by Raghu Sharma, and others, the chief minister reached the BJP office and laid a floral wreath on the body of Saini.

"The demise is unfortunate. I spoke to him when he was shifted to AIIMS in New from and asked officials in Delhi to look after the arrangements in AIIMS. My thoughts are with the grieved families and I pray for the peace of the departed soul," Gehlot said.

Congress' president Sachin Pilot, too visited the BJP office along with

"Opposition remains in politics, but beyond that, respecting each other is in our culture and democracy. We are with the grieved family and I on behalf of the party pay tributes to the departed soul," said.

Former chief minister termed Saini's demise "very shocking for her" and a "great loss for the party and for her as well".

After tributes were paid, Saini's family members and the party leaders left for with his body by road. His mortal remains will be consigned to flames in district Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)