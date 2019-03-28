Poll battle: UP CM, BJP MLAs resort to mudslinging as campaigning heats up

With electioneering for the 2019 polls gaining steam in Uttar Pradesh, political leaders are increasingly resorting to personal attacks on their adversaries.

If the maverick BJP MLA from Bairia, Surendra Singh hit the headlines for his remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati, cabinet hit a new low by making indecent comments on

The Bairia MLA had said Mayawati gets facials done and her hair coloured even though she is 60-years-old.

He also reportedly made offensive remarks against and Sapna Chaudhary, evoking widespread criticism from political parties and

A media agency quoted him as saying that both and used to work as dancers.

"Rahul's mother (Sonia Gandhi) was also in the same profession in and his father made her his own. He (Rahul Gandhi) should also take the family tradition forward and make Sapna his own," the MLA said.

The BJP legislator, who is known for his controversial statements, had earlier termed and his sister Vadra "Ravana and Shurpanakha", and accused Mayawati of "murdering" a woman's dignity by joining hands with one-time arch rival

UP Power stirred up a hornet's nest with his tweet terming the a "coward and impotent".

The comments triggered a war of words between the two parties as well as on

also finds mention in the list of leaders accused of making personal remarks against political rivals.

He recently termed candidate from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, the of Jaish-e-Mohammed

Addressing a rally in Saharanpur on Sunday, Adityanath said, "The of has entered the constituency and he speaks the language of the terror mastermind. You people have to ensure that the person who speaks the language of is defeated in the elections," he said while seeking votes for BJP candidate from Saharanpur, Raghav Lakhanpal.

and referred to as 'Pappu' and his sister as 'Pappu ki Pappi' during a poll campaign in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Rahul Gandhi has often been mocked by the BJP and his opposition as 'Pappu', a colloquial sneer.

"Pappu kehta hai main banunga Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Pappu.. aur ab 'Pappu ki Pappi' bhi aa gayi hai. Wo Priyanka kya pehle hamare desh ki beti nahi thi kya, Congress ki beti nahi thi kya, aage nahi rahegi kya? kya naya leke aayi hai?" the minister told a crowd of his supporters on March 16.

The quotes loosely translate to "Pappu says he wants to become Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Pappu... and now 'Pappu's Pappi' has also arrived.