Pollution board teams to check cracker norm violation in city

The Board (WBPCB) has decided to deploy seven teams in the city and its surrounding areas on the occasion of Puja and to check adherence to the 90-decibel limit and the recent order on bursting firecrackers.

The last month stipulated a two-hour window, from 8pm to 10pm, for bursting low-emission crackers.

The 90-decibel norm has been in force in the state since late 90s in accordance with

There will be seven teams of pollution board officials in and its nearby areas, while personnel would also be deployed in the districts to check violation of rules, WBPCB told here.

The teams will act in coordination with the police and the administration, and particularly keep vigil near high-rises and areas adjacent to Puja pandals, he said.

"The board has given 180 to the police, which was in addition to 317 more devices given last year. These devices can be effectively put to use to check the decibel level on spot," Rudra noted.

The WBPCB control room will be working from 5 pm to 12 am on both the days, he said.

"We had held a series of meetings with residents of high-rises in the past week, where we pointed out that the measures, as stipulated in the SC order, were for public benefit. If you burst a toxic cracker, you are endangering your health, as well as that of your family members," the WBPCB explained.

Rudra also said that reports from 17 air quality monitoring stations in were being separately tabulated to check any change of air quality in the run-up to the festival and afterwards.

"The board has been assessing air quality in the city for the past seven days and the practice will continue till November 14 to detect any change in air quality in the run-up to the festival, during the peak festival hours and also afterwards," he said, adding that the findings from the last few days would be analysed shortly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)