Tripura govt to give 10,000 cows to farmers thru bank loans:CM

Biplab Kumar has said that his government will soon launch a project to provide 10,000 cows to 5,000 families through bank loans to generate employment and meet the demand of in the state.

Under the project, farmers will have to buy cows with the help of bank loans, interest of which will be paid by the state government, told a meeting of BJP's peasant wing ' Pradesh Krishak Morcha' here Sunday.

Villages will be identified and beneficiaries selected from those villages, he was quoted to have said in the meeting, a statement issued by Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

"The government will provide 10,000 cows to 5000 families .. to help solve unemployment problem to some extent, fulfil the demand of and help crushing malnutrition," the said.

The government will also take measures to procure and arrange marketing, he said adding that the project would be operational by December this year.

The also said that the Food Corporation of (FCI) would soon buy paddy directly from farmers.

He alleged that the previous did not pay any heed to the problems of the farmers and many cultivators indulged in producing cannabis in the state.

"We have stopped it and now they are cultivating pulses," he said.

