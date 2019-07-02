Pompeo vows support for Venezuela's Guaido ahead of march

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised "unwavering" support Tuesday to Venezuela's embattled opposition leader Juan Guaido as he prepares a new rally aimed at deposing President Nicolas Maduro.

Pompeo expressed "the United States' unwavering support for Guaido, the National Assembly and the Venezuelan people as they seek to regain their country's freedom and prosperity," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

Pompeo telephoned Guaido, who is head of the opposition-led National Assembly, ahead of Venezuela's July 5 Independence Day holiday on Friday, when the opposition chief is planning a fresh rally.

The United States along with major Latin American powers in January declared Maduro to be illegitimate and recognized Guaido as interim leader after last year's election was widely criticized for irregularities.

But Maduro has withstood a US-led pressure campaign that includes sanctions on Venezuela's crucial oil exports, and still enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba.

Guaido earlier tried to oust Maduro through a troop mutiny on April 30, but the effort fizzled out within hours with the military leadership ultimately remaining loyal to Maduro.

The leftist president presides over a crumbling economy that has sent millions fleeing out of Venezuela, with basic goods and medicine out of reach for many.

