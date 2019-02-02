Posters depict Modi as Mahishasura; Cong distances itself

A day ahead of a rally by here, the Bihar on Saturday disowned posters where has been depicted as

The posters, which have been allegedly put up by supporters, have drawn the ire of the It also depicts Gandhi as Lord and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Goddess Durga, who had slain the demon

A case has been registered by a local resident at a civil court here against Gandhi, state Congress and other party leaders for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments" by coming up with posters that depicted party leaders as Hindu deities.

"This is not a Congress poster. We cannot be held guilty for deeds by people who claim to be our supporters but are not bound by the party discipline," Jha said.

"We would try to find out who has come out with such a poster. If he is found to be in any way associated with the party, strong action will be taken," Prem Chandra Mishra, party and the of the set up for the 'Jan Akanksha' rally, said.

Local resident has alleged in the petition that Hindus had felt "aggrieved" by the posters, some of which show Gandhi as Lord while some others depict him as Lord

The petition, filed under IPC sections 153 A, 295 A, 298 and 120B, relating to insult with intent to cause riot and causing hurt to religious sentiments, is likely to come up for hearing next week.

