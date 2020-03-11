Posters of anti-CAA protestors: UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC order

-
ALSO READ
Anti-CAA protests: Allahabad High Court issues notice to Adityanath govt
Anti-Citizenship Act protest: 21 arrested in connection with clash at AMU
Anti-CAA stir: Panel holds 53 guilty of damage to property in Muzaffarnagar
Citizenship Act protests: Internet services to stay suspended till Tuesday
Mobile internet, SMS remain shut in Lucknow, parts of UP amid anti-CAA stir
-
The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order which directed the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December.
The appeal filed by the state is scheduled to be heard on Thursday by a vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose, advocate general for Uttar Pradesh Raghvendra Singh told PTI.
The high court had on March 9 asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to install such posters "without having the authority of law".
It had directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a compliance report in this regard on or before March 16.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU