Posters of anti-CAA protestors: UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC order

The government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the order which directed the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December.

The appeal filed by the state is scheduled to be heard on Thursday by a vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose, advocate general for Raghvendra Singh told PTI.

The high court had on March 9 asked the government not to install such posters "without having the authority of law".

It had directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a compliance report in this regard on or before March 16.