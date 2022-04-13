Power ministry recommends importing coal for blending to meet demand

-
ALSO READ
What is at stake for the US biofuel blending law in 2022 and beyond
Here are the inner workings of YouTube recommendation engine's accuracy
No recommendation from NTAGI yet on inoculating children: NITI member
Draft recommendation of Delimitation Commission unacceptable: Tarigami
Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd over drug case
-
The Union Power Ministry has recommended the import of coal for blending up to 10 per cent to ensure adequate stocks for uninterrupted electricity supply over the next few weeks when power demand is expected to rise further.
It has also allowed tolling which essentially would mean giving electricity producers access to coal near a plant rather than transporting it from allocated mines that may be in far away areas.
The measures follow coal inventories dropping to their lowest pre-summer levels in at least 9 years and the electricity demand is expected to increase at the fastest pace in at least 38 years.
In a statement, the ministry said that tolling will be allowed for state power generating companies (gencos) to optimally utilise linkage coal. "In order to avoid long-distance coal transport in respect of certain state gencos, tolling facility would be allowed up to 25 per cent of linkage coal".
"This would enable states to optimally utilise their linkage coal in the plants nearer to the mines as it would be easier to transmit electricity instead of coal transport to far off states," the statement said.
This follows Union Power Minister R K Singh reviewing the operation of imported coal-based plants and the import of coal for blending by the states.
The tolling system allows gencos to use coal from linkages available to them to supply to any independent private power producer on a competitive bid basis. The independent power producer can then produce power and supply it to the state which originally has the coal linkage.
Tolling, Singh said, would enable states to optimally utilise their linkage coal in the plants nearer to the mines as it would be easier to transmit electricity instead of coal transport to far-off states.
"The minister took a review of the operations of imported coal-based plants and directed all the procurer states to ensure that all Imported Coal Based (ICB) plants are operational at fair and reasonable tariffs. It was decided to resolve all the operational issues in ICB plants and make them fully functional," the statement said.
Keeping in view the rapidly increasing demand for power, it was recommended that all gencos should endeavour to import coal for blending up to 10 per cent. State-wise and genco-wise targets were fixed and it was urged to ensure delivery of coal for blending purposes before the onset of monsoon as domestic coal supply gets affected during the rainy season.
Power plants' inventories had an average stock of only nine days at the beginning of April, the lowest since at least 2014, as against the norm requiring power plants to maintain an average of at least 24 days of stock.
During the review, a list of targets for states and generation companies was drawn up to ensure the delivery of coal for blending purposes.
The statement said the meeting, which was held in view of the rising power demand, was attended by principal secretaries and senior officials from states, independent power producers and representatives of ICB plants, along with Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar, Additional Secretary Vivek Kumar Devangan and the heads of central public sector enterprises from the sector.
The government is looking to avoid a repeat of last year when several states saw power cuts due to depleting coal stocks. This time around it is working on different aspects of the supply chain of fuel as supplies have not been able to catch up with the growing demand and international coal prices continue to soar.
With thermal coal generating around 75 per cent of India's electricity, the government is prioritising supplies to the power sector and pushing other sectors to scale up output from their captive power plants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU