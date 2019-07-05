Pradhan, Urwashi get top billings in squash event

Abhishek Pradhan and Urwashi Joshi, both of Maharashtra, are the top seeds in the men's and womens sections, respectively, at the GSC-All India Squash Open commencing here Saturday.

Mumbai-born Pradhan, ranked 207th in the world, has been given the billing among men and is followed by state mate Abhishek Agarwal (Maharashtra), a media release said Friday.

In the women's category, Maharashtra's Urwashi will be followed in the seedings list by Delhi's Tanvi Khanna, ranked 110th in the world.

Tejas Chawla is the top seed in the boys' under-19 event, while Tanishka Jain has got place of pride in the girls' under-17 group.

Nearly 300 players from various parts of the country are taking part in this six-day event organised by the suburban Goregaon Sports Club.

Seedings: Men: 1.Abhishek Pradhan; 2. Abhishek Agarwal 3-4, Aishwary Singh and Jamal Sakib. 5-8: Anuj Unakat, Mehul Kumar, Pradeep Chowdhary and Varun Johnny.

Women: 1. Urwashi Joshi; 2. Tanvi Khanna. 3-4: Nikita Agarwal and Sachika Balwani.

