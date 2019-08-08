Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhupen Hazarika conferred Bharat Ratna

-
Former president Pranab Mukherjee, late Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and late singer Bhupen Hazarika were conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on Thursday.
President Ram Nath Kovind gave the award to Mukherjee, Hazarika's son Tej and Virenderjeet Singh, a close relative of Deshmukh, at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
Hazarika and Deshmukh were given the Bharat Ratna posthumously.
Vice President M Venkaikah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Cabinet Ministers, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were among those who were present at the function held at the imposing Durbar Hall.
