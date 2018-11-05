Taylor quits as Cricket Australia director

Former Test quit as a Australia Monday to give the organisation a clean slate to repair the damage inflicted by the ball-tampering scandal and a damning review into the governing body.

Taylor becomes the latest top figure to exit the embattled organisation following and Taylor, who served 13 years on the board, was only last week floated as a potential successor to Peever with the sport in desperate need of inspired leadership.

He ruled himself out, citing a conflict of interest, having recently signed a new contract with broadcaster which has the rights to and in 2019.

And Taylor has now decided to split from CA altogether.

"I reached this decision following a high degree of soul searching and, importantly, having the game's best interests clearly in mind," he said.

Since Steve Smith, and were banned for trying to alter the ball with sandpaper in a Test in March, Taylor said he had been working hard to restore relations between CA and the players' union. But now is the right time to "step back and allow Australia and the Australian



Cricketers' Association to work from a fresh page", he said.

"My decision also removes the conflicts that have lately emerged with me striving to achieve a better working relationship between CA and the ACA whilst having to address my ongoing role of reporting on for the Nine Network," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)