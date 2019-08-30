Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, is stepping down

-
ALSO READ
Modi may retain PMO team: Nripendra Misra could remain principal secretary
Nripendra Misra, PK Mishra granted extension with cabinet minister ranks
Lenders may pick substantial stake in Jet, wait for new promoters: Report
Recreation of Modi's rise for cinema is melodramatic, offers little insight
Article 370 was a tool to spread terrorism, says PM Narendra Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary, Nripendra Misra, has expressed his intention to be relieved of his duties, the government said on Friday.
Modi has asked him to continue for two weeks, principal government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar said.
Former cabinet secretary P K Sinha has been appointed as officer on special duty by the Prime Minister, he said.
Misra has been with Modi in the PMO since 2014.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU