Business Standard

Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, is stepping down

Nripendra Misra has been with Modi in the PMO since 2014

Press Trust of India 

Nripendra Mishra
Nripendra Mishra | Photo: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary, Nripendra Misra, has expressed his intention to be relieved of his duties, the government said on Friday.

Modi has asked him to continue for two weeks, principal government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar said.

Former cabinet secretary P K Sinha has been appointed as officer on special duty by the Prime Minister, he said.

First Published: Fri, August 30 2019. 17:55 IST

