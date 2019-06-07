Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj warns of stir against

Condemning glorification of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, pro-Kannada activist Friday said his outfit will launch a statewide agitation if anyone insulted the Father of the Nation.

The Kannada Chalavali VatalPaksha (KCVP) leader also demanded that the government immediately suspend a woman IAS officer, who courted controversy by tweeting that Gandhi's statues should be removed across the world.

"In the recent past we are hearing derogatory statementsagainst I caution them that KCVP will carry out a vehement agitation if anyoneinsults Mahatma Gandhi, opposes his statues, or glorifiessinister Nathuram who killed him," Nagarajtold reporters here.

Anybody trying to glorify Nathuram should be punished severely, he said.

Describing the action of the IAS as "unpardonable crime", he said: "She has still not been thrown out or suspended. The should be immediately suspended."



In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Nidhi Choudhari, who was then Mumbai Deputy Municipal Commissioner, had called for removal of Mahatma Gandhi's statues from across the world and his images from the Indian currency notes.

After a row erupted, the clarified the tweet was "sarcastic" and that it was "misinterpreted".

also said his outfit was launching a drive against corruption from Friday.

The KCVP took out a procession here, remembering Gandhi's struggle against injustice and the British rule.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)