Protesting doctors turn down Mamata's invite for talks, say CM has to apologise first

Striking junior doctors turned down Mamata Banerjee's invitation for a meeting at the state secretariat, which was called to resolved the impasse, and continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

The doctors, who are protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues at College and Hospital, had on Friday sought unconditional apology from Banerjee and set six conditions for the in order to withdraw their stir.

"We are not going to the upon the invitation of the for the meeting. She will have to come to the and Hospital and deliver an unconditional apology for her comments made during her visit to the on Thursday," Arindam Dutta, of the joint forum of junior doctors, told

"If she can go to the SSKM she can also come to the NRS... or else this agitation will go on," Dutta said.

Banerjee, who visited the state-run on Thursday amid slogans of "we want justice", had contended that outsiders were creating disturbances in the medical colleges and the ongoing agitation is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP.

