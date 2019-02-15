Pulwama attack: Cong holds core committee meeting; discuses situation

The Friday held a meeting of its core committee and discussed the situation arising out of the terror attack.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi, former Manmohan Singh, former A K Antony, senior leader and some other leaders were present at the meeting held at Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence.

Sources said that it was decided in the meeting that whatever steps the government will take, the will support it and will inform the government about it at the all-party meeting proposed on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi described the assault as an attack on India's soul and said his party as well as the entire opposition was fully supportive of the government and the security forces.

No amount of hatred or anger can do anything to the love and affection that is built on, Gandhi said at a press conference.

There is going to be no other discussion from the Congress party over the next couple of days other than the fact that "our most beloved people have been killed, their families need us, and we are going to stand with them," he asserted at the press conference.

