Snowfall, landslides disrupt traffic for several hours on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Snowfall around the and landslides triggered by rains at several places near here disrupted traffic for several hours on the Jammu- National Highway on Wednesday, officials said.

Several landslides struck the strategic 270-km highway overnight at Digdole, Battery Cheshma and Maroog between and Ramban, blocking the only all-weather road linking with the rest of the country, they said.

The said a road-clearance operation was launched immediately and the traffic, which was allowed from to this morning and stopped at Udhampur, was allowed to ply around noon.

A landslide had also occurred at the highway at Digdole around 4 pm on Tuesday and the debris was cleared by 8 pm, they said.

The traffic was stopped around midnight in view of a risk of more landslides, leaving hundreds of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded, they added.

After the highway was reopened, the stranded vehicles were first cleared from the landslide-prone areas, the officials said, adding that the traffic was plying smoothly when last reports were received.

They said fresh snowfall, about six inches, around -- the gateway to the Valley -- was also cleared.

town also experienced light snowfall, while heavy rains lashed other parts of the highway during the night, the officials said.

