Pulwama attack: Protesters block rail tracks at Nalasopara

A group of protesters Saturday blocked the railway tracks at in Palghar district of to protest against the terror attack in that killed 40 CRPF personnel, officials said.

The protesters got onto the tracks around 8.20 am and started raising slogans against Pakistan, the officials said, adding that on the route were affected due to the protest.

In a tweet, the Western Railway (WR) said, "Several protesters have blocked the tracks at Nallasopara due to which train movement has been affected at Nallasopara & beyond. GRP, RPF are making efforts to convince the people & evacuate the tracks & normalize the train movement."



of the WR, Ravinder Bhakar, said the protest started at 8.20 am when people came on the railway tracks and stopped the movement of trains.

"Trains are not operating between Nalasopara and Virar stations, while services between Vasai to Churchgate are normal. Forces have been called in to disperse the agitating crowd," he said.

The protesters shouted slogans of 'Bharat mata ki jai'. They also raised slogans against for the terror attack and demanded action against the neighbouring country for sponsoring and sheltering terrorists and terror groups, another said.

"The agitation is likely to affect the the schedule of the long-distance trains as well," he added.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)