Russian said Friday that Ukraine's new leader may be a talented but his former television role as a does not automatically give him the skills to be a real one.

"I don't know this person, I hope we meet some day," Putin said at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg when asked why he did not congratulate on his in May.

"It seems that he is a in his field, the field he worked before, a good actor," he said.

"But it's one thing to play somebody, and another to be somebody."



A political novice, was a before running as and was best known for his role in the series "Servant of the People," where he plays a who is unexpectedly elected

"To act, you need talent," Putin said in his first detailed comments on Zelensky since his inauguration.

"But to tend to state affairs you need other skills, a certain experience, knowledge. You need to see problems and find tools to solve them."



Putin insisted he was not saying that Zelensky "does not have these traits... but he has not proven himself in any way".

Zelensky was elected in April, taking over from former leader Petro Poroshenko, who led after the previous pro- president was toppled in course of mass protests in 2014.

Zelensky campaigned on a ticket for much-needed reforms but many say he is compromised by ties to tycoon

Putin said that Zelensky's rhetoric on has been contradictory.

"He said one thing during the campaign, and another thing after the election. We have to wait and see.

