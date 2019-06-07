JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Oil platform off Norway evacuated after ship collision

Dell aims to sell over 10K units of premium Latitude 7400 2-in-1 notebook in India this year
Business Standard

Putin says 'role of dollar' should be revisited in global trade

AFP  |  Saint Petersburg 

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday renewed calls to revisit the role of the US dollar in global trade, speaking at an economic forum alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"It is obvious that profound changes call for the adaptation of international financial organisations (and) rethinking the role of the dollar which... has turned into an instrument of pressure by the country of issue on the rest of the world," Putin said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU