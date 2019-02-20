Quota decisions address J&K's 'long pending' demands: BJP

Hailing the Centre's decision to approve 10 per cent quota for the general category poor and the provision for SC/ST reservation in promotion in government jobs in and Kashmir, the BJP Wednesday said Modi dispensation has addressed a "long-pending demand" of the state's residents.

The had given its nod to both these decisions in its meeting on Tuesday. The state is currently under the President's rule.

Jitendra Singh, the member from Udhampur, said the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections will benefit the deserving poor.

The reservation in promotion for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will help addressing a section of society which had been long struggling for it, he added.

Singh told reporters that these decisions show Narendra Modi's "extremely sensitive concern" for the peripheral state.

In the last 65 years, no earlier government had ever taken an initiative on these lines, he claimed.

These decisions are part of the Modi's decisions to bring and Kashmir at par with the other states, he said, claiming that the Centre gave the "highest-ever" package of Rs 80,000 to the state.

Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill approving the 10 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes for economically weaker sections (EWS) irrespective of religion.

