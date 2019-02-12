Sun Pharma reports nearly four-fold jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,242 cr

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Tuesday reported a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,241.85 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 321.57 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 7,740.19 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 6.653.23 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 436.75 per scrip on BSE, up 2 per cent from their previous close.
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 17:05 IST

