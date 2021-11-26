Rahul Gandhi remembers martyrs of 26/11 terror attack, pays rich tributes

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and paid them rich tributes.
He shared a two-minute video of the pictures of all the martyrs who gave the supreme sacrifice in the attacks that shook the country's financial capital Mumbai on this day in 2008.
"Protects the country by staying at the border away from the family in difficult weather, saves innocents by risking his own life during a terrorist attack. He cares about the world without bothering about his own life, our Jawan is the pride of the family, the village and the nation.
"Salute to the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. Jai Hind," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing the video.
On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.
