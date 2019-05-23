Rahul Gandhi's decisions led to divisions within the Opposition: CPI

Decisions taken by led to divisions within the opposition, CPI said Thursday and asserted that the policies of the scion opened the doors for Narendra Modi's victory.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"The BJP fought these elections on the basis of social and religious divisive policies and the agenda was set by them on this basis.

"But more significant is the fact that the unity of the opposition has been damaged by the The policies and decisions of has weakened opposition unity, led to divisions and opened the doors for Modi's victory," the said.

If the trends stay until final results, the BJP would have improved on its 2014 performance when it had won 282 seats on its own in the 543-member Adding the seats won by its allies, the BJP-led could win 343 seats, up from 336 in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)