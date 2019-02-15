Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh Saturday

is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh's district Saturday to take part in ' Krishak Sammelan' (convention for tribal farmers' rights).

During the programme at Dhuragaon village, Gandhi will distribute landdocuments to farmers who have been returned their lands acquired in 2008 for a project, an here said.

He will also distribute and farm loan waiver certificates.

Gandhi will also dedicate projects worth Rs 21.75 crore in division.

Fulfilling its poll promise, the government inChhattisgarh has been returning to farmers the land acquired for project which remained unused after the project was scrapped.

Total of 1,764.61 hectares of land of 1,707 farmers from ten villages had been acquired by the government in 2008.

