Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district Saturday to take part in 'Adivasi Krishak Adhikar Sammelan' (convention for tribal farmers' rights).

During the programme at Dhuragaon village, Gandhi will distribute landdocuments to farmers who have been returned their lands acquired in 2008 for a Tata Steel project, an official here said.

He will also distribute Forest Rights Certificates and farm loan waiver certificates.

Gandhi will also dedicate projects worth Rs 21.75 crore in Bastar division.

Fulfilling its poll promise, the Congress government inChhattisgarh has been returning to farmers the land acquired for Tata Steel project which remained unused after the project was scrapped.

Total of 1,764.61 hectares of land of 1,707 farmers from ten villages had been acquired by the government in 2008.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 23:35 IST

