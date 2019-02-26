Railways grab three medals on Day 5 of Senior Weightlifting Nationals

(RSPB) bagged three medals including two silver and a bronze on the fifth day of the 71st Men and 34th Women Senior National championship here Tuesday.

In the women's 87kg category, P Anuradha of picked up the gold (snatch 102kgs; clean & jerk 126kgs), Srishti Singh representing Railways clinched the silver ( snatch 102kgs; clean & jerk 120kgs) while Usha claimed the third spot on the podium (snatch 95kgs; clean & jerk 120kgs).

In men's 89kgs category, Odisha's K won gold (snatch 150kgs; clean & Jerk 192kgs). Railways' Harshad Wadekar claimed silver (snatch 150kgs; clean & jerk 187kgs) and RV Rahul bagged the bronze (snatch 142kgs; clean & jerk 187kgs).

In the +87 women's category, Purnima Pandey of secured gold (snatch 94kgs; clean & jerk 122kgs), while K.Siromani representing grabbed silver (snatch 91kgs; clean & jerk 110kgs).

Punjab's Pardeep Kaur won the bronze (snatch 84kgs; clean & jerk 110kgs).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)