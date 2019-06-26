20 jaundice cases detected in Cuttack

At least 20 cases of jaundice have been detected in Ganga Mandir area here, officials said Wednesday.
Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials said water samples of the area will be collected for examination.
Residents of Ganga Mandir area alleged that contaminated drinking water supplied through broken water pipes was responsible for the outbreak of the water-borne disease.
A CMC official said "steps have been taken to replace the broken pipes in a war footing manner.
CMC commissioner Ananya Das said halogen tablets are now being distributed in the entire affected area.
"An open well in the locality will be chlorinated soon while emphasis would be given to conduct awareness programme," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU