Raj govt mulling to set up petroleum university

The government has proposed a three-year diploma course in petroleum engineering at the in and is mulling to set up a petroleum university in the state, the assembly was informed Monday.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour, of state for technical said the was also considering revision of syllabus and introducing courses in mechatronics engineering and automobile design in polytechnic colleges.

He said the government will open new polytechnic colleges for women at district-level to provide quality The government has introduced a choice based credit system from the 2017-18 session in Technical University, Kota.

The said that government has signed MoUs with various educational institutes which have helped students in setting up 13 start-ups in the past few years.

The Technical University in Kota conducted 180 training programmes for students to provide them with better employment prospects. Rs 1 crore budget was proposed in the year 2018-19 to run the programmes, he added.

