Rajasthan guv condemns minor's killing in Aligarh

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has condemned the brutal murder of a two-and-a half-year-old girl in Tappal area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

He said the horrific incident will remain a blot on society. "The culprits should be given rigorous punishment," a statement quoted Singh as saying on Monday.

The victim's decomposed body was found in a garbage dump three days after she was reported missing by her family in Tappal township last week.

The incident has triggered massive outrage.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 21:55 IST

