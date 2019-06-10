Rajasthan guv condemns minor's killing in Aligarh

has condemned the brutal murder of a two-and-a half-year-old girl in area of Uttar Pradesh's

He said the horrific incident will remain a blot on society. "The culprits should be given rigorous punishment," a statement quoted Singh as saying on Monday.

The victim's decomposed body was found in a garbage dump three days after she was reported missing by her family in township last week.

The incident has triggered massive outrage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)