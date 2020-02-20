JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Before 'Namaste Trump' at Motera, Modi and Trump to visit Sabarmati Ashram
Business Standard

Ram Mandir Trust President Nritya Gopal Das invites Modi to visit Ayodhya

VHP leader Champat Rai, who was elected as the trust's general secretary, was present at the meet along with treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ayodhya, ayodhya verdict, ram temple
Ayodhya

Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president Nritya Gopal Das, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and invited him to visit Ayodhya.

The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met for the first time on Wednesday.

VHP leader Champat Rai, who was elected as the trust's general secretary, was present at the meet along with treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri.

"We invited the prime minister to visit Ayodhya," Das told reporters after the meeting.

The 15-member trust was constituted by the Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court's landmark verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed building of a temple at the disputed site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Announcement of the formation of the trust was made by Prime Minister Modi in Lok Sabha.
First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 19:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU