Rashid Khan to captain Afghanistan in one-off Test, T20Is in Bangladesh

Star spinner will captain Afghanistan in the one-off Test against Bangladesh besides the T20 tri-series also featuring Zimbabwe, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Rashid was named Afghanistan skipper following the team's winless campaign at the World Cup last month. Gulbadin Naib had captained the team in the World Cup.

Chief selector Andy Moles, who was accompanied by member of selection committee Mujahid Zadran, announced both the squads at the Aghanistan Cricket Board headquarters here.

The Test squad will leave to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for a training camp before travelling to Bangladesh on August 30 to play the one-off match against the hosts from September 5-9.

In the triangular series, Afghanistan are scheduled to play their first match on September 14 against Zimbabwe, second against Bangladesh on September 15, third against Zimbabwe on September 20 and fourth against Bangladesh on September 21. The final will be held on September 24.

The 15-member squad for the only Test against Bangladesh:



(C), Ihsanullah Janat, Javid Ahmadi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Afsar Zazai and Shapoor Zadran.

The squad for the Afghanistan-Bangladesh- Zimbabwe T20I Triangular Series: (C), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najib Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Niazai, Dawlat Zadran and Naveen ul Haq.