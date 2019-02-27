Ratan Tata hails IAF for strikes in Pakistan

Veteran industrialist Wednesday praised the leadership of and hailed the (IAF) for carrying out strikes on in

"We congratulate the PM and the IAF for the successful air strikes on the terrorist training camps which has claimed never existed! is proud of the firm action taken in retaliation to the suicide attack on our soldiers a few days ago," said in a tweet.

On Tuesday bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC), killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

