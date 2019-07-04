Ratnagiri dam breach: toll rises to 18

The death toll in the Tiware dam breach incident in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district rose to 18 with the recovery of three more bodies Thursday evening, police said.

The dam, located in Chiplun tehsil, breached late Tuesday night following torrential rains in the coastal Konkan region.

At least five other persons are still missing, a police official said.

Of the deceased, one person is yet to be identified, he added.

Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting search operations.

Some of the deceased were identified as Chandrabhaga Chavan (75), Atmaram Chavan (75) and their kin Pandurang (55), Sharda (44), Dashrath (20), Sandesh Dhadve (18), Nandaram (55), Vaishnavi (20), Anusaya (70), Ravindra (45), Rakesh Ghanekar (30), Sunil Pawar (33) and Rutuja Chavan (26).

