Ravi Prakash removed as CEO of TV9

: A day after a case was registered against Ravi Prakash, of channel,for allegedly cheating the company promoters, Alanda Media and Entertainment, which has acquired majority stake in the company, Friday announced his removal.

Alanda Media and said it has removed Ravi Prakash as and that has been appointed as the

Mishra currently heads the channel.

Police had on Thursday filed cases against for allegedly cheating the company's promoters by forging documents and also under different IT Acts.

has however denied the charges and alleged that cases were foisted on him.

"In view of the mala fide intentions and fraudulent acts of on May 8, the Board removed him as and EGM (Extraordinary Meeting) held today ratified it.

The Board has also removed M K V N Murthy, Whole Time and CFO with immediate effect," Sambasiva Rao, newly appointed of (ABCPL), told a press conference here.

He said the Board also appointed four persons as per the provisions of the Companies Act, which was approved by the

The Board also appointed former veteran Singa Rao as to assist the new CEO.

Last year, Alanda Media and had bought a 90 per cent stake in ABCL, which runs 24 hour channels in several languages under the logo.

However, differences cropped up between the buyers and the CEO, who is said to hold a little over eight per cent stake in the company, sources close to the development said.

A ABCPL press note said Ravi Prakash forged the signature of the Company to mislead the of Companies on certain issues when he was the CEO.

Ravi Prakash and Murthy, with "selfish interest and mala fide intentions", filed wrong cases against the new directors and colluded with third parties to file wrong cases against the company and created a situation so that the new directors would not be able to function properly, the note said.

Police had Thursday said that searches were carried out at the office of the CEO and the residence of Shivaji, who is said to hold some shares of

The case was booked based on a complaint by P Kaushik Rao, of Alanda Media and Entertainments Pvt Ltd, who alleged that the CEO created fake documents and was trying to prevent the new management of the company from taking over the operations, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)